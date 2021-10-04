Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three children drown in Mansa pond
chandigarh news

Three children drown in Mansa pond

Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The three children drowned in a pond at Mansa districts’ Mann Bibrian village on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda

Three children drowned in a pond at Mansa districts’ Mann Bibrian village on Sunday.

Among the three victims, two were siblings. The victims have been identified as six-year-old Dilraj Singh and his brother Luvraj Singh, 9, and their friend Husanpreet Singh, 13.

Parents of the deceased are labourers. Police said prima facie no foul play is suspected but the matter is being probed by the Sadar police station in Mansa. According to villagers, the children were playing when they accidentally reached from the shallow level to deep inside the pond.

The bodies were shifted to the Mansa civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

