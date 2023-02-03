Three Class-11 students go missing in Mahendragarh

Three students of a government school in Mahendragarh’s Ateli area went missing under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Their families have filed a missing complaint.

The students have been identified as Deepanshu of Bhojawas village, Rohit of Mori village and Sudhir, a native of Gomli village – all students of Class-11 (non-medical) at Government Senior Secondary School, Bhojawas, Mahendragarh.

A spokesperson of Mahendragarh police said the missing teens’ parents said the trio had gone to school on Wednesday but not returned home.

“Rohit and Deepanshu parents received handwritten letters in which the duo asked them to not look for them. We have lodged a missing persons’ case and started investigation into the matter,” the spokesperson added.