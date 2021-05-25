Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Three Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Amritsar

Three Covid positive patients, who were also diagnosed with mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, died at Amritsar hospitals on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Three Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Amritsar

Three Covid positive patients, who were also diagnosed with mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, died at Amritsar hospitals on Monday.

While one patient belonged to Amritsar district, the others were from Tarn Taran and Jalandhar districts.

A 65-year-old Amritsar resident died in a local private hospital while two patients, 62-year-old man from Patti, Tarn Taran, and other 75-year-old man from Phillaur, Jalandhar, died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, on Monday,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh.

GMCH medical superintendent Dr KD Singh said, “Two Covid-19 positive patients, who were also found infected with black fungus, had died at the hospital but the fungal infection was not the main reason behind their death. They died due to Covid-related complications.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP