Three days after death, Bathinda woman’s Covid report comes positive

Covid test report of a 59-year-old Bathinda woman, who had died on December 29, has come back positive, Bathinda civil surgeon said on Monday.

The test was performed on the woman, a resident of Lal Singh Basti locality here, at a private medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad where her body was donated for research.

Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Tejwant Dhillon said that her family members will be tested for Covid in accordance with the protocols.

“As per the initial information, the woman had some medical condition for which she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, in December. After a few days of treatment, she was taken back home and after 10-15 days, she died. Health teams have been asked to examine her medical history and details of the death. Prima facie, the deceased may have contracted the virus at her residence, but we need a detailed analysis of the patient,” he added.

As per the data of the Bathinda health department, the district currently has five active cases of coronavirus, Dhillon said.

The last rites of the woman were performed by volunteers of an NGO, Noujawan Welfare Society, in Bathinda on Monday as per the Covid protocols.

According to people known to the woman’s family, she died at her residence on December 29 and her body was later taken to Ghaziabad.