Three dead, 12 injured as truck hits tractor-trailer near Tarn Taran
Three men were killed while 12 others injured when a speedy truck rammed into their tractor-trailer on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway near Sarhali village, 10 km from the district headquarters.
The incident took place at 1 am on Thursday when 13 men of Godara village in Fardikot district were on their way to the Golden Temple, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Manpreet Singh, 28, Gurbhej Singh, 20, and Jagjit Singh, 30. The police said Manpreet and Gurbhej had died on the spot while Jagjit succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Tarn Taran civil hospital.
Those who were injured have been identified as Sharanpreet Singh, Harjit Singh, Gurbhej Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh, Kulwant Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Sandeep Singh, Prince Grover and Gurwinder Singh.
“We were going to the Golden Temple to pay obeisance on a tractor-trailer. When we reached near the Khalsa college in Sarhali village, a speedy truck rammed into our vehicle due to which it overturned. Two persons died on the spot while others got injured. One more person died during his treatment at the Tarn Taran civil hospital. After hitting our tractor-trailer, the truck driver fled from the spot. Due to the darkness, we could not see the number plate of the truck,” Manpreet Singh said. Some of the injured were referred to Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital as their conditions were critical.
On the complaint of Manpreet Singh, a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 and 338 (causing hurt), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against an unknown truck driver at the Sarhali police station.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
