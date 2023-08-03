Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three bodies recovered from PRTC bus wreckage in Manali

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Aug 03, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Eleven members of a family were on board the bus besides the driver and conductor; the driver’s body was found in Mandi a few days after the incident

Emergency workers recovered three dead bodies from the wreckage of a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus that was washed away in the flooding Beas River on July 9.

Eleven members of a family were on board the bus besides the driver and conductor. The driver’s body was found in Mandi a few days after the incident.

The bus was discovered a few days back. The bodies were found while the emergency workers were trying to retrieve the bus, which is still stuck between the boulders.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Majeed, 55, Parveen, 40, and a five-year-old kid. The PRTC bus started its journey on July 8 afternoon from Chandigarh and was scheduled to reach Manali at 3 am. The members of the missing family had boarded the bus from Mandi.

The bus was reported missing on July 12 when it did not return to Chandigarh. The wreckage was spotted in the river downstream from Manali on July 23.

