Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three deaths, 19 fresh Covid cases in Punjab
chandigarh news

Three deaths, 19 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:25 AM IST
In Punjab, Jalandhar and Ludhiana reported three Covid cases each, followed by two each in Sangrur and Mohali.
By Press Trust of India

Chandigarh

Three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 19 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count to 6,01,752, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 16,525 lives in the state. The fresh deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Jalandhar and Ludhiana reported three cases each, followed by two each in Sangrur and Mohali. The number of active cases dropped to 261 from 272 on Monday.

Twenty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,966, as per the bulletin.

