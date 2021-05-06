Three drug addicts arrested for murdering Ludhiana teen in snatching attack

Police have solved the April 29 murder of a 17-year-old boy with the arrest of three drug addicts, who had stabbed him to snatch his mobile phone in Giaspura.

The accused – Harvinder Singh of Gurmel Nagar, Gurmeet Singh of Jamalpur village and Tej Ram of Mundian Khurd – were arrested near Lohara Canal bridge on Thursday while they were lurking in search of another snatching victim.

According to police, on April 29, they had stabbed Amandeep Singh, a student of Class 11 and resident of Giaspura, to snatch his mobile phone while he was returning home from a morning walk with a friend.

After fighting for life for two days, the teenager had succumbed to the injuries on May 1, following which a murder case was registered against unidentified accused.

“During the probe, we started zeroing in on drug addicts involved in snatchings and thefts, and found that the trio was active in the area. Therefore, police remained on the lookout and arrested the accused on Thursday,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja.

A total of four mobile phones, a motorcycle and a sharp edged weapon were recovered from their possession.

“All accused are aged between 18 and 20, and are school dropouts. They were under the influence of drugs and desperate for money, so they did not hesitate to stab the boy for a quick buck,” the ADCP said.

Harvinder is already facing trial in four cases of theft, assault, trespass and murder. Gurmeet Singh is also booked in two cases, while Tej Ram has one FIR lodged against him. The recovered motorcycle was stolen on the intervening night of April 24 and 25, the police official said.

All accused are facing charges of murder since the teenager died on May 1. They will be produced in court on Friday.