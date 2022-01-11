Three flights cancelled, two delayed due to fog in Chandigarh

Three flights from Chandigarh International Airport were cancelled and two were delayed due to fog on Tuesday morning.

The Indigo flight to Mumbai, which was to depart at 6.15 am, the Go First flight to Mumbai, which was to depart at 8am, and the Go First Airlines to Ahmedabad, which was to depart at 10.15am, were cancelled due to poor visibility.

The Indigo flight to Delhi, which was to depart at 6.45am was delayed by 20 minutes, while the Go First flight to Srinagar, which was to leave at 11.15am was delayed by 35 minutes.

After rain spells over the weekend, cloud cover gave way to dense fog and led to a drop in the mercury in the morning.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Monday, “Earlier, the rains and winds had kept fog from forming in the city. But dense fog, which can reduce visibility to 200 metres is expected in the coming days. A drop in temperature, by up to five degrees, is also likely due to clear skies at night.”

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will be around 20°C and the minimum around 7-9°Celsius.