Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three friends killed in Jind road crash
chandigarh news

Three friends killed in Jind road crash

A spokesperson of Jind police said the accident took place when five friends were returning to Hisar from a trip; three persons also sustained injuries in the car crash
The mangled remains of the car that met with an accident on Chandigarh-Hisar national highway in Jind’s Narwana. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 05:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Three persons were killed and as many got injured after a speeding vehicle rammed into their car which later hit a tractor in Jind’s Narwana on the Chandigarh-Hisar national highway, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu, 20, and Deepak , both from Hisar district and Faisal of Uttar Pradesh.

Three others — Kismat, Sahil Kumar and Sonu — have sustained injuries in the accident. Kismat and Sahil were rushed to Maharaja Agrasen medical college in Hisar’s Agroha, where they are undergoing treatment.

A spokesperson of Jind police said the accident took place when five friends were returning to Hisar from a trip.

“When their car reached near Narwana flyover, an unidentified vehicle collided with it and two of its occupants, Sonu and Deepak, died on the spot. Faisal, who was driving the tractor, was killed after the car his vehicle. Three occupants also received injuries and two of them are undergoing treatment at Agroha medical college. We have registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” he added.

