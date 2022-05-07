Three from Punjab killed in car crash at Jammu’s Nagrota

Three persons hailing from Punjab were killed in a car accident near Jambu zoo at Jagti in Nagrota area of Jammu district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh, 32, of Moga; Sham Lal, 47, and Vikas Kumar, 38, both from Ferozepur.

“The accident occurred at 7.30am when their Celerio car being driven at a high speed crashed near Jambu zoo. The driver lost control over the wheel,” said a police officer.

They were on their way to Jammu from Udhampur.

“All the three occupants were killed on the spot,” he added.

Later, the bodies were shifted to government medical college and hospital in Jammu.

In this regard, an FIR under sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at Nagrota police station.

Nagrota SHO Vishwa Pratap Singh said the exact cause of the mishap will be known after thorough probe, but prima facie the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver failed to keep control over the vehicle at a curve.

