Three gangsters get life sentence for killing Punjab cop

A Kapurthala court on Thursday sentenced three gangsters to life imprisonment for crushing to death a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and injuring a head constable by their car.

ASI Surinder Singh, 53, of Kuka village in Kapurthala was killed by Gurpreet Singh, Vijay Pal and Gurbaj Singh of Taran Tarn in 2016 when the vehicle they were travelling in was signalled to stop at a check-post. Constable Harpal Singh, who was accompanying the ASI, had also sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The district and sessions judge, Amrinder Singh Grewal, pronounced the sentence on Thursday and also imposed ₹4.3 lakh fine on each of the convicts under various charges, including murder and attempt to murder, of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deputy district attorney (legal) Anil Kumar Boparai confirmed the development and said the details of the judgment will follow.

The case

In May 2016, the gangsters were signalled to stop at Subhanpur Chowk. A makeshift check-post was set up there after the ASI received inputs following two snatchings at Nadala in Begowal town.

The accused were fleeing in a Hyundai i20 car after snatching the purses of two women when the ASI confronted them.

A police team led by Subhanpur station house officer Sukhpal Singh and Nadala police post in-charge Davinder Singh had nabbed the trio from Nurpur village in Subhanpur later.

They were booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 379-B (snatching), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC.