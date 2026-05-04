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‘Three generations wasted’: Punjab CM targets previous governments in Hoshiarpur

The Punjab chief minister announced a post of additional deputy commissioner (ADC) in Hoshiarpur to look after the affairs of Dasuya sub-division

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:20 am IST
By Harpreet Kaur, Hoshiarpur
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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the successive governments of failing the people. He said that even after nearly 80 years of Independence, three generations have been wasted due to misgovernance.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann takes pictures with Dasuya residents in Hoshiarpur on Sunday. (X)

“Those who ruled earlier never understood that poverty resides in the streets. They spoke their own mind and left, but never listened to the people,” he said, adding that voters eventually “exposed their empty claims” through the ballot.

Addressing a public meeting at Dasuya’s Ghogra village, the CM announced a post of additional deputy commissioner (ADC) to look after the affairs of Dasuya sub-division. Mann said that orders to this effect had already been issued. He also announced a grant of 25 lakh for the development of the sub-division.

Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had delivered on poll promises and continued to provide relief to all sections of the society.

Alleging that Punjab’s youth migrated to foreign countries in distress, he said the present government had generated jobs to stem the trend. He said the Congress, SAD and the BJP had done irreparable harm to the state for which they were punished in the last elections.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Three generations wasted’: Punjab CM targets previous governments in Hoshiarpur
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Three generations wasted’: Punjab CM targets previous governments in Hoshiarpur
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