Three girls, including two sisters, drown in rivulet in Himachal’s Una

Three girls, including two sisters, died after drowning in a rivulet in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening. Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them to the Regional Hospital, Una, for postmortem and starting the investigation. (File)

The incident occurred in the Bangana subdivision of Una. The deceased have been identified as Khushi, 13, daughter of Manjeet Singh; Komal, 13, daughter of Ajay Kumar; and her sister Sonakshi, 14, all residents of Parnoulian Sanhal village in Bangana tehsil.

Reportedly, the three girls had gone to the rivulet to take bath when one of them slipped and fell into the water. In an attempt to rescue her, the other two also jumped in, but the water was too deep, and all three drowned.

Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them to the Regional Hospital, Una, for postmortem and starting the investigation.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the incident.