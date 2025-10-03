Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Three girls, including two sisters, drown in rivulet in Himachal’s Una

    The deceased have been identified as Khushi, 13, daughter of Manjeet Singh; Komal, 13, daughter of Ajay Kumar; and her sister Sonakshi, 14, all residents of Parnoulian Sanhal village in Bangana tehsil

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 7:38 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Three girls, including two sisters, died after drowning in a rivulet in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening.

    Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them to the Regional Hospital, Una, for postmortem and starting the investigation. (File)
    Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them to the Regional Hospital, Una, for postmortem and starting the investigation. (File)

    The incident occurred in the Bangana subdivision of Una. The deceased have been identified as Khushi, 13, daughter of Manjeet Singh; Komal, 13, daughter of Ajay Kumar; and her sister Sonakshi, 14, all residents of Parnoulian Sanhal village in Bangana tehsil.

    Reportedly, the three girls had gone to the rivulet to take bath when one of them slipped and fell into the water. In an attempt to rescue her, the other two also jumped in, but the water was too deep, and all three drowned.

    Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them to the Regional Hospital, Una, for postmortem and starting the investigation.

    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the incident.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Three Girls, Including Two Sisters, Drown In Rivulet In Himachal’s Una
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes