Three held for assaulting woman, snatching her phone near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

Police arrested three persons for allegedly snatching a woman’s phone after assaulting her near the beat box at Sukhna lake.

The accused have been identified as Lakhan, Wasim and Santosh, all residents of Khuda Ali Sher. One of their accomplices, a minor, is still at large.

In her complaint, the 22-year-old victim who works as the housekeeper in Sector 5, told police that the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday night when she was walking her employer’s dog near the beatbox at Sukhna Lake. She said a minor working in the neighbourhood initiated a conversation with her and soon called her aunt. The duo started hurling abuses at her and even manhandled her.

The complainant added that the minor called two other accomplices, who also assaulted her before snatching her mobile phone.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 379A (snatching) and 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

PGI employee loses phone to bike-borne snatchers

Two bike-borne persons, meanwhile, also allegedly snatched a city resident’s mobile phone in Khudda Jassu. In his complaint, Ankit Kumar told police that he was walking home from PGI, where he works, on Monday. Upon reaching Khudda Jassu, the accused snatched his mobile phone while he was on a phone call.

A snatching case was registered at the Sarangpur police station. Police are scanning footage recovered from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to trace the accused.