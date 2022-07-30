Three held for attack on former ‘granthi’ in Alwar

Jaipur: Three persons have been arrested in connection with a recent attack on a former ‘granthi’ of a gurdwara in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said.

The main accused, Sundar (19), a resident of Alawada village, is the son of victim Gurubaksh Singh’s close friend Dalveer.

Sundar had eloped with a married woman from the Mev community sometime back and Alawada Sarpanch Jumma, a Mev, had helped the police in recovering the woman. The woman is a resident of nearby Milakpur village. Both the woman and Sundar wanted to live together but her family members took her away with them.

Sundar wanted to teach Jumma a lesson by implicating him in a false case of assaulting the ‘granthi’. He and his four friends planned to attack Gurubaksh, said the police.

They threw chilli powder in Gurubaksh’s eyes and chopped his hair thinking the police will primarily suspect Jumma and his family members to be behind this incident and arrest them, superintendent of police Tejaswani Gautam said.

The incident occurred on July 21 night near Alawad village. “He committed the crime with a conspiracy to implicate Jumma. He thought that the police would suspect Jumma because a dispute between the people of the two villages was already going on,” Gautam said.

Apart from Sundar, two of his friends, identified as Shaukat Mev and Mousam Mev, were also arrested, Gautam said.