Three held for extortion in Ludhiana
The accused have been identified as Harvir Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Badal Kumar- all hailing from Ramgarh village in Ludhiana
The Crime Investigation Agency-1 has arrested three city residents for allegedly threatening a Sangrur man and extorting ₹27,000 from him.
During the operation, the police recovered ₹15,000, three mobile phones, and an SUV from their possession.
The police complaint was filed by Harbans Singh, a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur, who works for the welfare of cows in the area. Approximately 20 days ago, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person claiming that they are also into the welfare of cows and need funds for the same. The caller’s profile picture displayed an image of a police officer.
The caller asked for a contribution of ₹50,000 through online payment app. The complainant said that he transferred only ₹4,000 to the caller’s account. Harbans said after that he started threat calls and under pressure, he transferred ₹27,000 more via online payment app to multiple mobile numbers.
A case has been registered against the accused under sections 384, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Jamalpur police station.