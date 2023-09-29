Three held for extortion in Ludhiana

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 29, 2023 06:22 AM IST

The Crime Investigation Agency-1 has arrested three city residents for allegedly threatening a Sangrur man and extorting 27,000 from him.

The police recovered 15,000, three mobile phones, and an SUV from their possession. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Harvir Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Badal Kumar- all hailing from Ramgarh village in Ludhiana.

During the operation, the police recovered 15,000, three mobile phones, and an SUV from their possession.

The police complaint was filed by Harbans Singh, a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur, who works for the welfare of cows in the area. Approximately 20 days ago, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person claiming that they are also into the welfare of cows and need funds for the same. The caller’s profile picture displayed an image of a police officer.

The caller asked for a contribution of 50,000 through online payment app. The complainant said that he transferred only 4,000 to the caller’s account. Harbans said after that he started threat calls and under pressure, he transferred 27,000 more via online payment app to multiple mobile numbers.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 384, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Jamalpur police station.

