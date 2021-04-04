Three held for government job fraud in Chandigarh

The police have arrested three members of a gang for duping people on the pretext of providing them government jobs.

The accused were identified as Balbir Singh, 45, of Sangrur; Gopal Singh, alias Harman, 35, of New Sunny Enclave, Kharar; and Manoj, 41, of Kharar.

The trio was held from ISBT-43 and produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded them to two-day police custody.

“The three were operating a gang that cheated people by alluring them with jobs in Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab, taking money, and giving them fake joining letters and identity cards,” said Shruti Arora, assistant superintendent of police (ASP, South).

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 and 474 (forgery), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

On April 2, the police had received a complaint from one Gangandeep of Patiala, who was allegedly duped on the pretext of being provided a job of forest guard. He told the police that he and his friend Makhan Singh had given ₹2 lakh to the accused, who had even provided a joining letter to them four months back.

On verifying with the department concerned, they found that there was no vacancy in the forest department.

Modus operandi

During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to scan and prepare the fake documents on a laptop at Mansa and other parts of Punjab. Police recovered a mobile phone from their possession, in which the scanned PDF file of the said joining letter was present, which would be sent by accused Balbir Singh to his associate Gopal Singh. Some fake documents of various government departments were also recovered from them.