Three held for intruding into army area, clicking photos in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three men were nabbed after they intruded into the army area and clicked photos and made videos using their mobile phones in Ludhiana’s Sidhwan Bet. The army handed over the trio to police.

The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against Harpreet Singh, Ashdeep Singh of Salempur village in Ludhiana and Rajan Kumar of Bihar.

In his complaint to the police, an army officer said the accused intruded into the army area on Thursday on a motorcycle and a bicycle. When they were recording videos using their smartphones, armymen nabbed them.

The incident comes two days after the Punjab Police busted a cross-border espionage network with the arrest of two persons from Amritsar on Wednesday. They were clicking photos of army installations and were supplying it to the ISI in Pakistan, Amritsar police had said.

ASI Rajwinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the trio and lodged an FIR under Sections 451 ( house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused, who are in their early 20s, said that they were clicking pictures and making videos to post it on their Instagram accounts. The police are scanning their mobile phones.

