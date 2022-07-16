Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Three held for molesting woman after argument in Panchkula

The vicitim said the group of four to five bike-borne persons began following her as she was returning home with a friend on her Activa in Panchkula
Police arrested three men for molesting a woman after argument in Panchkula. (iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 02:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Police on Friday said that they have arrested three persons after allegedly molesting a woman.

The victim, in her complaint, said a group of four to five bike-borne persons began following her as she was returning home with a friend on her Activa on Wednesday evening. She has alleged that they got into an argument with her and molested her after she protested.

The accused, Praveen, Babiram and Ravi, all residents of Rambagh road in Kalka, were arrested on Thursday.

Assistant sub-inspector, Paramjit Kaur said the accused were produced in the court on Friday which remanded them to judicial custody.

