Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three held for murder bid as groups clash in Mohali’s Jagatpura

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 04, 2025 09:38 AM IST

According to Mohali police, two victims, Money and Ramesh got injured; while Ramesh suffered 17 stitches, Money received seven stitches after the alleged sword attack

Sohana police on Monday arrested three persons for attempting murder of two men whom they allegedly assaulted with swords after the miscreants were allegedly accused of selling drugs by the residents of Guru Nanak Colony in Mohali’s Jagatpura village.

As per Mohali police, the accused are drug addicts and are also suspected to be involved in the sale of narcotics. (iStock)
As per Mohali police, the accused are drug addicts and are also suspected to be involved in the sale of narcotics. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Himmat Singh of Mohali village, Yodh Singh of Patiala and Akshay of Jagatpura village.

According to police, two victims, Money and Ramesh got injured. While Ramesh suffered 17 stitches, Money received seven stitches after the alleged sword attack.

As per police, the accused are drug addicts and are also suspected to be involved in its sale.

Phase-11 station house officer, Gagandeep Singh, said, “We received information that the two groups clashed in Jagatpura village. The victims claimed that the accused were stopped from selling drugs, following which they pelted stones and attacked the villagers with swords, injuring two persons. We immediately nabbed the accused and will produce them before the court on Tuesday. It is yet to be ascertained whether they sold drugs.”

All the accused have been booked under Sections 109 (attempted murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) ( criminal intimidation), 304 (snatching), 3(5) (criminal act committed by multiple people) of the BNS at Phase-11 Police Station.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On