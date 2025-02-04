Three held for murder bid as groups clash in Mohali’s Jagatpura

Sohana police on Monday arrested three persons for attempting murder of two men whom they allegedly assaulted with swords after the miscreants were allegedly accused of selling drugs by the residents of Guru Nanak Colony in Mohali’s Jagatpura village. As per Mohali police, the accused are drug addicts and are also suspected to be involved in the sale of narcotics. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Himmat Singh of Mohali village, Yodh Singh of Patiala and Akshay of Jagatpura village.

According to police, two victims, Money and Ramesh got injured. While Ramesh suffered 17 stitches, Money received seven stitches after the alleged sword attack.

As per police, the accused are drug addicts and are also suspected to be involved in its sale.

Phase-11 station house officer, Gagandeep Singh, said, “We received information that the two groups clashed in Jagatpura village. The victims claimed that the accused were stopped from selling drugs, following which they pelted stones and attacked the villagers with swords, injuring two persons. We immediately nabbed the accused and will produce them before the court on Tuesday. It is yet to be ascertained whether they sold drugs.”

All the accused have been booked under Sections 109 (attempted murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) ( criminal intimidation), 304 (snatching), 3(5) (criminal act committed by multiple people) of the BNS at Phase-11 Police Station.