Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Three held for raping woman in J&K’s Poonch

Three men were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and threatening her with death in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, police said on Tuesday
According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly raped by the three in an abandoned house at Seri Chowhana in Mandi area last month, a police spokesman said. (Representative image)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

Three men were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and threatening her with death in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly raped by the three in an abandoned house at Seri Chowhana in Mandi area last month, a police spokesman said. He said the victim had lodged a complaint at Mandi police station on March 11, alleging that Gultaj Ahmad, an acquaintance of hers, raped her along with two of his friends.

She alleged that Ahmad had called her to his place in Seri Chowhana on February 21 to discuss marriage and took her to an abandoned house nearby. Once there, Ahmad called two of his neighbours - Ajaz and Shaqeel - and all of them raped her during the night, the woman alleged, said the spokesman. She said that she briefly lost her consciousness, and when she came to, the accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

A case had been filed against the accused and a further investigation into the matter is on, said the spokesman.

