Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three held for snatching in Ludhiana

Three held for snatching in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 16, 2023 05:28 AM IST

The arrested persons have been identified as Jasvir Singh Bunty, Gurbinder Singh Raja and Jaswinder Singh Bhola- all residents of Shimlapuri

The Division number 6 police on Sunday arrested three people for snatching and recovered five mobile phones, two bikes and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

The accused, Gurbinder, is already facing a trial in five cases of snatching. (ht file)

The arrested persons have been identified as Jasvir Singh Bunty, Gurbinder Singh Raja and Jaswinder Singh Bhola- all residents of Shimlapuri.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO at Division number 6 police station, said that the police have arrested the accused from Gill road following a tip-off.

The inspector said the accused used to rob commuters of their mobile phones, cash and other belongings after threatening them. The accused, Gurbinder, is already facing a trial in five cases of snatching.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP