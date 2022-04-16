Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Three held in Ambala for 2 lakh extortion bid posing as gangster
chandigarh news

Three held in Ambala for 2 lakh extortion bid posing as gangster

The three accused, all from Ambala city’s Jandali area, posed as gangster Bunty Kaushal and attempting an extortion of ₹2 lakhs from a juice shop owner through a Whatsapp call
Police arrested three men in Ambala for an 2 lakh extortion bid while posing as a gangster. (HT File)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Police on Friday arrested three locals for allegedly posing as gangster Bunty Kaushal and attempting an extortion of 2 lakhs from a juice shop owner through a Whatsapp call.

The accused, identified as Hunny Verma, Ashwani and Monu, all from Ambala city’s Jandali area, will be presented before a court on Saturday.

The complainant, Vipin Kumar, a resident of Baldev Nagar who runs a juice shop near Jagadhri Gate in the city, said he received a call from a person identifying as Bunty Kaushal on Tuesday.

“He asked for 2 lakh and later spoke on a video call. He told me to not disclose this to anyone, else I will be killed,” he said.

An FIR was registered under sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Ambala City police station. A copy of the FIR wasn’t available till the writing of this report.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, in a statement, said a special team had been constituted under the Crime Investigation Agency-1 in-charge Sandeep Kumar to trace out and verify the caller at the earliest.

Gangster Bunty Kaushal who was out on parole, had on February 27 shot dead his former aide at the premises of Philadelphia Mission hospital in Ambala City.

Three accused have been arrested in the case, while Bunty, a history-sheeter, still remains at large.

