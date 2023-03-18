Three held for murder of 6-yr-old boy in Punjab’s Mansa , weapon recovered

The Mansa district police on Saturday arrested all three accused named for the murder of six-year-old Harudayveer Singh.

(Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said a country-made pistol and a motorbike used in the crime at Kotli Kalan village were also recovered.

“Taking prompt action into Harudayveer’s murder on Thursday night, a police team was constituted to nab the accused Sewak Singh, Amrit Singh and Channi Singh. The trio was arrested, and our team recovered an illicit pistol from Amrit’s residence,” said the SSP.

The murder took place late on Thursday evening Harudayveer was strolling with his father Jaspreet Singh and elder sister Navseerat near their house at Kotli Kalan.

Two men riding a motorbike opened fire at them and Harudayveer suffered a fatal bullet injury in the head and he was rushed to the Mansa civil hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

