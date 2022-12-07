Three held with 972-gram opium in Yamunanagar

: Three people, including a sweets seller and his son, have been arrested allegedly with 972 grams of opium in Yamunanagar, police said on Wednesday.The accused have been identified as father-son duo Jog Singh and Rakesh Kumar, residents of Kamla Nagar, and their driver Devi Dayal from Model Colony. DSP (Radaur) Rajat Gulia said that the duo runs a sweets shop in the town. “The CIA-2 unit apprehended them at a naka in Radaur region from their locally registered Tata Safari and seized the drugs. During the remand, they will be questioned to determine their source and supply chain,” he added.

