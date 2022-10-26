Three held with drone, heroin in Amritsar

The commissionerate police here have arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling of heroin from across the border using drone. The arrested men have been identified as Varinder Singh, Manpreet Singh and Davinder Singh of Sara-e-Amanat Khan village in Tarn Taran.

With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered a drone along with its remote control and a battery, 30 grams of heroin, two mobile phones and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. A case under various Sections of the NDPS Act and the Air Craft Act was registered against the accused at the Chheharta police station on Tuesday.

The case was registered on the basis of tip-off. A team of Chheharta police was patrolling near India Gate situated on Amritsar-Attari-Jalandhar road. “A tip-off was received to the patrolling team that the accused have been working for the smuggling of heroin from Pakistan using drone,” the first information report (FIR) reads.

Sub-inspector (SI) Amarjit Singh of crime investigation agency (CIA) wing Amritsar, who is investigating the case, said their preliminary investigation has found that the accused had rented a house in Chheharta area. He said, “They had recently purchased the drone. We have got their three-day remand. During the remand, we will try to find the backward and forward linkages of the accused.”

