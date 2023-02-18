Three Hizbul terror associates arrested in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three associates of terrorists affiliated with banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district along with cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Saturday.

The police had on Friday said that two militant associates were also arrested from the Srinagar city.

Those arrested on Saturday have been identified as Mohammad Abass Wagay, Gowhar Shafi Mir and Nisar Rehman Sheikh, the police said.

“In a major success in curbing terror activities, the police in Kulgam have arrested three terror associates of proscribed terror outfit HM and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The police had set up a checkpoint at Daderkoot-Alamganj crossing here on Friday evening after receiving information about the movement of anti-national elements carrying arms and ammunition with them, he added.

Three persons who were travelling on a motorcycle bearing registration number JK-22-8034 were intercepted, he further said.

“During a search, the police recovered one pistol, two magazines and 13 live rounds from the possession of the suspects,” the spokesperson said, adding that they were arrested.

“During the course of investigation, it came to the fore that the arrested terror associates were involved in several terror crime cases and were providing logistic and other support to the terrorists. A case under relevant sections of law stands registered at the Behibagh police station against them and further investigation into the matter has been initiated,” the spokesperson said.

The police had on Friday arrested two The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists from Srinagar city. “Two terrorists of the TRF were arrested by Srinagar police and identified as Zubair Gul of Zoonimar and Mohammad Hamza Wali of Safakadal (hybrid). They were involved in many terror incidents in Srinagar. A pistol and a grenade were recovered from them and a case was registered at Safakadal police station,” a police spokesperson had said.