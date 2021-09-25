Three inspectors of Chandigarh Police get transfers

Three inspectors of the Chandigarh Police department were transferred on Friday.

Inspector Satvinder Singh, who was recently posted as the in-charge of proclaimed offenders (PO) and summon staff, has been transferred to the crime branch.

Inspector Rajiv Kumar, presently posted in police lines, has now been made the incharge of proclaimed offenders (PO) and summon staff. He was recently shifted to police lines from Sector 34 where he was the station house officer, after a female sub-inspector posted there was caught in a graft case.

Finally, inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon has been transferred from the crime branch to the security wing. SSP (traffic) Manisha Choudhary had recently “recommended departmental action by the concerned disciplinary authority” against Sekhon after SP (city) Ketan Bansal, during checking, had found Sekhon missing from duty during the swearing-in of Punjab chief minister.