Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three inspectors of Chandigarh Police get transfers
chandigarh news

Three inspectors of Chandigarh Police get transfers

One of the Chandigarh Police inspectors was transferred after complaints against him that he had missed the swearing-in of Punjab CM
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Inspector Satvinder Singh, who was recently posted as the in-charge of proclaimed offenders (PO) and summon staff, has been transferred to the crime branch of Chandigarh Police. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Three inspectors of the Chandigarh Police department were transferred on Friday.

Inspector Satvinder Singh, who was recently posted as the in-charge of proclaimed offenders (PO) and summon staff, has been transferred to the crime branch.

Inspector Rajiv Kumar, presently posted in police lines, has now been made the incharge of proclaimed offenders (PO) and summon staff. He was recently shifted to police lines from Sector 34 where he was the station house officer, after a female sub-inspector posted there was caught in a graft case.

Finally, inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon has been transferred from the crime branch to the security wing. SSP (traffic) Manisha Choudhary had recently “recommended departmental action by the concerned disciplinary authority” against Sekhon after SP (city) Ketan Bansal, during checking, had found Sekhon missing from duty during the swearing-in of Punjab chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

87% Himachal population has Covid antibodies: Sero survey

New Mohali DC Isha Kalia conducts checks at public offices

HP will achieve 100% vaccination mark by November: Jai Ram

Seminar on trends in school education held at Chandigarh
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP