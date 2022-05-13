Three J&K residents get 58 lakh back from online fraudsters

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s cyber station on Thursday said they managed to refund about ₹58 lakh to three persons by outsmarting their online scammers. Overall, ₹1.5 crore has been saved from the online scamsters so far this year, police officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashmir Zone’s cyber police station, Srinagar, received complaints from two men hailing from Bandipora and Awantipora.

They alleged that they were defrauded by online scammers of ₹44 lakh in an investment and trading scam.

“The matter was taken up with bank authorities and timely intervention by the team of cyber police led to holding of the payment of ₹44 lakh in two different payment gateways and later on, the entire amount also got refunded,” a spokesperson said.

The third complaint was made by a businessman hailing from Srinagar, who was duped by online fraudsters on the pretext of transportation of goods through an e-commerce company’s web portal.

The police urged people not to fall prey to such fake links and websites and to avoid transferring any amount like this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}