Three killed after plunges into river in Shimla

At least three persons were killed while one was injured as their car fell into the Pabbar river in Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vishal Thakur, Abhay Khandiyan and Himanshu all of Chidgaon area of Rohru while the injured is identified as Harsh Chauhan.

Police said that the youths, aged between 20 and 24 , were on their way towards Rohru from the local Laila fair when the accident happened.

Rohru police has registered a case and started further action. As per the police, the accident occurred around midnight, but the police got information at around 3 am. After that a rescue operation was launched and the bodies of the three dead youths were recovered.

Police said the postmortem of the bodies will be done in Rohru Hospital following which the bodies will be handed over to the family.

Police added that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.