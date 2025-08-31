Three killed in Bhiwani road crash

Three persons including a father-son duo died and two others were injured after a Bolero SUV allegedly hit a bike and an e-rickshaw during late hours of Friday in Bhiwani. The deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar, 40, his son Lovepreet, 13 and Ramesh, 35, all residents of Devsar village of the district.

According to the information, Vinod was going from Bhiwani to his village Devsar on his bike with his son Lovepreet, while Ramesh, Rakesh and Krishna were going towards Bhiwani in an e-rickshaw.

When they reached Haluwas turn on Loharu Road, a Bolero coming from behind and hit into both the vehicles.

Police said that all the five injured were brought to hospital, where Vinod and Lovepreet were declared dead, while Ramesh died during treatment on Saturday morning.

Relatives of Ramesh alleged lack of timely treatment and care due to which he died and staged a protest.

DSP Anoop Kumar said that a board has been formed against the doctors and if negligence is found, action will be taken against the doctors.