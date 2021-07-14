Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three killed in Dasuya pileup
chandigarh news

Three killed in Dasuya pileup

The accident took place when a gravel-laden tipper rammed into a Mahindra Bolero Pickup from the rear, which in turn hit another tipper running ahead of it
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The mangled remains of Mahindra pickup after the crash in Dasuya.

Three people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 4.30am when a gravel loaded tipper rammed into a Mahindra Bolero Pickup from the rear, which in turn hit another tipper running ahead of it. The pickup was crushed between the tippers.

All three occupants of the pickup died on the spot, police said. They were identified as Subhash Chander of Rasulpur Bet, the driver of the pickup, Damish Masih and Heera Masih of Krishna Nagar, Purana Shala, Gurdaspur. They were transporting timber to Hoshiarpur.

On the statement of Subhash’s brother, a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver of the tipper.

