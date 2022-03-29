Three killed, two injured as car plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Three people were killed and two seriously hurt when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge on the Chamba-Jot road in Chamba district on early Monday. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Lal Hussain, Muhammad Rashid, 30, and Fateh Mohammad hailing from Palyur panchayat in Chamba tehsil.

The injured have been admitted to the Chamba Government Medical College. Chamba Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Abhimanyu Verma said the accident took place at around 6 am and about 4 km from Chamba town. The victims were returning home from Kangra.

Locals and emergency workers reached the spot soon after receiving the information and rushed the victims to the hospital where three of them were declared dead. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie the driver lost control of the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve. A case has been registered into the incident and further investigations are on.