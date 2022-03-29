Three killed, two injured as car plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba
Three people were killed and two seriously hurt when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge on the Chamba-Jot road in Chamba district on early Monday. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Lal Hussain, Muhammad Rashid, 30, and Fateh Mohammad hailing from Palyur panchayat in Chamba tehsil.
The injured have been admitted to the Chamba Government Medical College. Chamba Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Abhimanyu Verma said the accident took place at around 6 am and about 4 km from Chamba town. The victims were returning home from Kangra.
Locals and emergency workers reached the spot soon after receiving the information and rushed the victims to the hospital where three of them were declared dead. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie the driver lost control of the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve. A case has been registered into the incident and further investigations are on.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
