Three LeT associates involved in the killing of non-local labourer arrested

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three associates of Lashkare Toiba who were involved in the killing of a non-local labourer in north Kashmir’s Bandipore district last month.

Police said the arrested associates were in touch with Pakistan-based militant handler Babar and this targeted attack aimed at creating panic among the non-locals working in the area.

“Cracked case of killing of migrant labourer in Sadunara Hajin. 03 terrorist associates of LeT held. Arms and Ammunition recovered. They were in touch with Pak based LeT handler Babar to terrorize non locals,” the police spokesman said in a tweet.

Last month,19-year-old Mohammad Amrez from Madhepura Besarh in Bihar was attacked near his rented accommodation in Sumbal. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

“We were sleeping in our rented room in Hajin. Around midnight my brother stepped out of the room, and after some time, we heard a few gunshots. We took him to nearby Hajin hospital where he was given two injections and then shifted to Srinagar hospital, but he died on way to the hospital,” said his brother Tamjeed had told police soon after the attack.

