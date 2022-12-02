Three lives snuffed out as car falls into gorge in Kathua

Three members of a family including a woman and her son were killed and two others injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Bani area of Kathua district late on Wednesday, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the car was on its way to Bani from Jammu when it veered off the road and at Mangiar near Bani.

The deceased were identified as Shekhar Gupta, 45, his wife Monika Gupta, 40, and their son Sidharth Gupta, 11, and all residents of RS Pura in Jammu.

The incident also left Prabhat Gupta, 18, and Rubi Gupta, 40, injured. They two are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.