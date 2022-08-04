Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three masked men loot 13 lakh at gunpoint from Jalandhar bank

Published on Aug 04, 2022 08:58 PM IST
The robbers took away the money after holding employees and customers hostage. (Image for representational purpose)
HT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Three masked men barged into the Industrial Area branch of UCO Bank in Jalandhar and looted about 13 lakh along with gold at gunpoint in broad daylight, police said on Thursday.

There was no security guard present at the bank branch situated on Sodal Road. The robbers took away the money after holding employees and customers hostage.

Division Number 8 station house officer (SHO) said three masked men with guns entered the bank and looted cash and jewellery.

“The stolen amount is more than 13 lakh, but the exact figure has not been confirmed by the bank. We have recorded the statements of bank employees and are analysing footage of CCTV cameras,” he added.

A customer who was present at the time of the incident said that three men came in with guns and asked everyone to stay still.

“They decamped with cash after breaking the glass of a cabin and also took away gold from a woman employee of the bank,” the customer, who wished to remain anonymous, added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh said there was no security guard deployed at the bank.

“The bank authorities said they had earlier written to their head office regarding provision of a security guard, but their request hadn’t been approved yet. The stolen amount is around 13 lakh, but the exact figure has not been ascertained yet,” he added.

The FIR in the case has been registered against three unidentified persons under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

