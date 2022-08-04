Three masked men loot ₹13 lakh at gunpoint from Jalandhar bank
Three masked men barged into the Industrial Area branch of UCO Bank in Jalandhar and looted about ₹13 lakh along with gold at gunpoint in broad daylight, police said on Thursday.
There was no security guard present at the bank branch situated on Sodal Road. The robbers took away the money after holding employees and customers hostage.
Division Number 8 station house officer (SHO) said three masked men with guns entered the bank and looted cash and jewellery.
“The stolen amount is more than ₹13 lakh, but the exact figure has not been confirmed by the bank. We have recorded the statements of bank employees and are analysing footage of CCTV cameras,” he added.
A customer who was present at the time of the incident said that three men came in with guns and asked everyone to stay still.
“They decamped with cash after breaking the glass of a cabin and also took away gold from a woman employee of the bank,” the customer, who wished to remain anonymous, added.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh said there was no security guard deployed at the bank.
“The bank authorities said they had earlier written to their head office regarding provision of a security guard, but their request hadn’t been approved yet. The stolen amount is around ₹13 lakh, but the exact figure has not been ascertained yet,” he added.
The FIR in the case has been registered against three unidentified persons under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Every patient a subject of research for docs: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new auditorium and the National Centre for Policy Research in Tobacco Control at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gorakhpur on Thursday. He urged doctors to do something new in their respective field of specialization and said that every patient was also a subject of research for them. Referring to encephalitis, the chief minister said this disease spread in eastern UP districts in 1977-78.
-
Illegal constructions razed on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
LUCKNOW The National Highways Authority of India, in co-ordination with the Banthra police on Thursday, carried out a drive to remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. The footpath and service lane alongside Lucknow-Kanpur road was freed of encroachments. The officials discussed the plan to streamline traffic on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur.
-
ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member
Mumbai A 47-year-old gang member of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with a terror funding case. The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities. ATS has registered a case against Anees Ibrahim and his associate Memon on August 2 after they found Memon's involvement in financing terrorist activities.
-
Work on proposed new railway station in Chikhloli between Ambernath and Badlapur yet to start
Commuting to work daily is now a major hassle for the thousands of residents who booked homes in the fast-developing Chikhloli area between Ambernath and Badlapur despite being promised a new station here. Hundreds of residential complexes have come up in Chikhloli. With no railway station, residents are forced to travel to far away railway stations to commute to Thane or Mumbai for work. Most developers had sold flats citing the advantage of this station.
-
Doctor held for trying to smuggle marijuana to Tihar Jail
Information was received on Wednesday from Tihar Jail officials about the recovery of tobacco and ganja (marijuana) from one inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel, a senior police officer said. Goel had brought tobacco and ganja inside the jail and was handing over it to Jha and Tihar Jail officials noticed it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.
