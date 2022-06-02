Three masked men rob chemist of 40,000 at gunpoint in Mohali’s Sohana

In the second armed robbery in Mohali in five days, three men snatched ₹40,000 in cash at gunpoint from a chemist shop in Sohana on Tuesday night.

The victim, Gurjit Singh, owner of Manohar Medical Store, was also beaten up by the three robbers, who had their faces covered, said police.

Gurjit, who hails from Kotla Fazil village, Fatehgarh Sahib, told the police that he currently lived at AG Tower in Sohana and ran a chemist shop with his brother Atinderpal Singh.

He said on Tuesday night, Atinderpal returned home before him and shortly after his departure, their helper, Gurpreet Singh, also left.

After wrapping up work, Gurjit started to leave around 11 pm, when three masked men arrived in front of the shop in a Hyundai i20 car. They walked up to the shop and asked for medicine for cough. Gurjit said as he provided the medicine, one of the men pointed a pistol at him, while his accomplices brandished sharp-edged weapons.

The trio proceeded to assault him and snatched ₹40,000 in cash from the counter, before fleeing in the car.

He immediately informed the police control room, following which Sohana police, led by assistant SHO Bir Chand, reached the spot and initiated investigation.

After recording Gurjit’s statement, police registered a case against the three robbers under Sections 379-B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Arms Act.

“The robbers were captured in the shop’s CCTV camera footage, but their faces were covered. We are scanning CCTV cameras till Landran and are hopeful of solving the case soon,” said inspector Gurjeet Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sohana.

On May 27, four men had snatched a Mahindra Scorpio at gunpoint outside Metro Mall on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway.

Owned by a Rohtak-based developer, the car was brought to Panchkula by his manager, with a driver, for some work. He had stopped at the mall for shopping, when the robbers struck.

