Three members of Lakhbir Landa gang held in Jalandhar, 9 weapons seized

Jalandhar rural police claimed to have arrested three members of Lakhbir Landa Harike gang with nine weapons. The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Laadi, Gagandeep Singh, and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha.

Briefing media persons on their arrest, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jalandhar rural, Swarandeep Singh said on Tuesday that police arrested the accused on a tip-off at Jajja chowk in the Phillaur area of Jalandhar. “Police arrested Lovepreet Singh alias Laadi, Gagandeep Singh, and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha and recovered 7 pistols of 7.65 mm, one revolver of .32 mm, one pistol of .315 mm and an I20 car from their possession. A case has been registered against them under Sections 392, 395, 379B, 387, 506, 115, 120B of Indian Penal Code and 25, 27, 54, 59 of Arms act at police station Phillaur,” he said.

SSP Swarandeep Singh also said that the accused were supposed to follow the orders of gangster Ravi Balachauriya, who is imprisoned in Amritsar jail right now, to kill his opponents. “The weapons were brought from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on the orders of gangster Lakhbir Landa Harike to do crimes like the killing of opponent gang members, extortion, and other major crimes. Accused Lovepreet Singh alias Laadi has five previous cases registered against him including murder and attempts to murder. Accused Gagandeep Singh also has five previous cases registered against him including an attempt to murder and snatch. Gagandeep Singh’s brother Amandeep Singh was also hit by a bullet earlier and they were also planning to take his revenge. We are probing the matter to find out more information about the case,” he added.

