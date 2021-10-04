Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three men slit 22-year-old’s throat at Ludhiana court complex
chandigarh news

Three men slit 22-year-old’s throat at Ludhiana court complex

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 02:44 AM IST
The accused were standing near the victim’s car at the Ludhiana court complex; they slit his throat and fled. (Representative Image/HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three men overpowered a man facing drug peddling charges and slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon at the New Court complex in broad daylight on Friday.

The victim, Shubham, 22, was rushed to the hospital, and his condition remains critical. The Division 5 police have lodged an attempt to murder case against the three accused, including Sheru Bhapa of Khudd Mohalla, and his two accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The victim’s father, Raj Kumar of Dr Ambedkar Colony, a municipal corporation employee, said his son and his friend, Mohit, had come to the court complex to attend a hearing of the case. When they returned, the accused, Sheru Bhapa, who nursed an old rivalry with his son, and his accomplices were near their car.

“While two men held Shubham, Sheru Bhapa slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon,” he said. A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The accused had fled with ease, taking advantage of inadequate security arrangements.Earlier, on September 6, a Jalandhar resident and his cousin were attacked by 10 unidentified men in the parking of the New Court Complex.

