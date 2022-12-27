Three migrant labourers found dead in Jhajjar village

: Three migrant labourers were found dead inside their rented room in Jhajjar’s Kasar village on Tuesday, police said.

Police suspect that the labourers might have died due to suffocation as half-burnt wooden pieces were recovered from the room.

The deceased, in their early 40s, have been identified as Munesh and Kallu of Mundakhera village in Uttarakhand and Saifijul Mehena of Birbhum district of West Bengal. The three worked as labourers in a factory in Bahadurgarh town.

A police spokesman said the incident came to light when the trio did not wake up and their room was found locked from inside.

“The window of the room was also closed. The police on getting information rushed to the spot and found the trio dead inside the room.