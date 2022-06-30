Three minor cousins drown in gurdwara pond in Fazilka

: Three minor children, including two girls, drowned in a gurdwara pond at a Jalalabad village in Fazilka district on Wednesday.

As per information, five children, all cousins, from Daroga village in Jalalabad went to a gurdwara in the adjoining Sher Mohamad village. When they entered the pond to take bath, they slipped into the deep waters.

They were taken out by the people present there and rushed to civil hospital in Jalalabad where three of them were declared brought dead, while two others survived.

The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh, 9, Priya, 11, and Seerat, 10.

Jaswir Singh, father of Harpreet, said that his sisters had come to their home during summer vacations and when the family was busy sowing paddy, all the cousins went to visit the gurdwara.