Three minor girls reported missing in Ludhiana

Three minor girls, including two friends who had stepped out to buy a birthday cake and snacks, have gone missing in two separate incidents in Ludhiana. Police have registered two FIRs and launched searches to trace the girls.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Section 127(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered. (HT File)

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In the first incident, a 13-year-old girl, Aashika Kumari, and her 16-year-old friend, Khushi Kumari, went missing from the Tajpur Road area on May 26.

According to the complainant, Jyoti Devi, a resident of Balaji Colony on Sahabana Road, Aashika had left home with her friend to purchase a birthday cake and snacks for a small celebration at home but did not return.

The family searched for the girls at various places before approaching the police and filing a complaint.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Section 127(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered against unidentified persons in the incident.

He said police teams were scanning CCTV footage installed in the area and making efforts to trace the girls.

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{{^usCountry}} In another incident, the Sadar police registered an FIR after a 14-year-old girl, identified as Sania, went missing from Guru Nanak Colony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident, the Sadar police registered an FIR after a 14-year-old girl, identified as Sania, went missing from Guru Nanak Colony. {{/usCountry}}

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Her father, Tirloki Nath, told police that the girl had left home on May 3 and failed to return.

Police said the family initially searched for the girl on their own and later approached the police after failing to locate her.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated further investigation.