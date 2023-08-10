Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three more arrested for murder of Delhi woman in Assandh hotel on July 23

Three more arrested for murder of Delhi woman in Assandh hotel on July 23

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 10, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Ankit of Rahra in the district, Aman of Karoda of Kaithal, and Sanjeet of Sonepat district; the main accused, identified as Manoj of Sonepat district, had already been arrested on August 3

Three more persons have been arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 33-year-old woman of Delhi. The woman was found dead in a hotel room in Assandh town of the district on July 23.

Assandh police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said the woman was in a relationship with accused Manoj. The other three accused knew about the murder, but did not inform the police, he added.

The accused have been identified as Ankit of Rahra in the district, Aman of Karoda of Kaithal, and Sanjeet of Sonepat district. The main accused, identified as Manoj of Sonepat district, had already been arrested on August 3.

