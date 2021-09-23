Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three more PU departments reopen for final-year students
chandigarh news

Three more PU departments reopen for final-year students

The departments of botany, geology and zoology will be opened for final-year postgraduate students of PU from September 24
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The committee, constituted by the dean of university, had decided to reopen the PU campus for the final-year students in a phased manner from September 13. (Image for representational purpose)

In view of limited Covid cases, Panjab University (PU) has decided to reopen its campus for the final-year postgraduate students enrolled at the departments of botany, geology and zoology from September 24, authorities said on Wednesday.

The committee, constituted by the dean of university, had decided to reopen the campus for the students in a phased manner from September 13.

In the first phase, the campus reopened for final-year postgraduate students of physics and chemistry departments along with the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) and dental college.

“In the next phase, departments of botany, geology and zoology have been reopened for final-year postgraduate students but the university has limited accommodation in the hostel as the rule of single accommodation is being implemented due to the Covid situation. Therefore, limited eligible students will be allowed to stay in the hostel with some conditions,” the official notice read.

However, the students’ bodies want PU to open all departments for at least the postgraduate students.

“The university has decided to reopen campus for final-year students of few departments, while they have forgotten the other departments. We don’t welcome this move as the university should be open for every department for final-year students,” said Nikhil Narmeta, president, NSUI.

Also, the university has scheduled online counselling for admission to three-year LLB course on Thursday (September 23) for general category students while reserved category can appear on Friday (September 24).

