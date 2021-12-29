Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three new Covid cases surface in Ludhiana

Three fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district were reported; of these one patient had been admitted to a hospital with influenza-like symptoms.
The district reported three fresh cases of Covid, taking the all-time tally to 87,766. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Three fresh cases of Covid were reported on Wednesday. Among the new infections, two were registered at the OPD, while one person with influenza-like symptoms also tested positive.

According to the reports shared by district administration, the number of active cases in the district has increased to 46 of which, 45 are in home isolation and one is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The total number of cases of Covid reported so far in the district is 87,766 of which 85,603 have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,117 in the district.

