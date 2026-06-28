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Three of Karnal family killed as truck falls on SUV after mishap in Jind

Two critically injured after truck rams into parked vehicle that stopped after hitting a stray animal on NH-152D

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 04:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Three members of a family, including a woman, were killed and two others critically injured on Saturday morning when a speeding Canter rammed into their parked SUV and overturned onto it on National Highway-152D near Lajwana village in Jind’s Julana block.

Local residents and a police team rushed to the spot to rescue the victims. (HT Photo for representation)
Local residents and a police team rushed to the spot to rescue the victims. (HT Photo for representation)

The victims, all residents of Sector 8 in Karnal, were heading toward the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan when the mishap took place at around 9 am. According to the police and witnesses, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV had pulled over on the highway after hitting a stray animal. Moments later, a speeding Canter approaching from behind crashed into the stationary SUV and flipped on top of it, trapping the occupants inside.

Local residents and a police team rushed to the spot to rescue the victims. The three occupants who died on the spot were identified as Dharampal, 43, his brother-in-law Raj Kumar, 50, and sister-in-law Sweety, 40.

The injured women, identified as Neetu, 40, and Ritu, 40, were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Julana before being referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where their condition is reportedly stable.

 
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