Three packets of heroin, broken drone recovered near IB in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday recovered three packets of heroin, a drone battery and a broken drone were recovered in two separate incidents near the international border in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur.

A drone recovered in Ferozepur. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A BSF spokesperson said, “During morning hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mastgarh village.”

“During the search operation, about 8.55 am, three packets of heroin weighing 3 kg (and a drone battery) were recovered from a paddy field, near the village,” he added.

In another incident, the BSF troops recovered the quadcopter in broken condition from the field near Rao Ke Hitar village in Ferozepur district on Sunday.

“Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by coordinated and joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police,” said the BSF official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON