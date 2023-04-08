Three painters die after consuming spirit in Punjab’s Sunam

Three painters were found dead after under mysterious circumstances at Namol village in Sangrur district’s Sunam sub-division on Saturday morning.

Police said the trio had consumed spirit, a distilled beverage containing at least 20% alcohol by volume, the night before.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and SSP Surendra Lamba have ordered a detailed investigation under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner (General) Anmol Dhaliwal and SP (PBI) Manpreet Singh.

Cheema police station in-charge sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said the sarpanch of Namol village informed the police about the deaths at 8 am on Saturday.

“According to villagers, the trio had been consuming spirit allegedly supplied by a local resident. An investigation is on and action will be taken,” he said, adding that the post-mortem examinations were held at the Sunam civil hospital.

The villagers claimed that the deceased, Gurmail Singh, 50, Gurtej Singh, 45, and Chamkaur Singh, 50, all painters by profession, had been drinking the spirit together without diluting it for the past three days.

Their family members said they returned home late on Friday night after consuming the beverage and were found dead on Saturday morning.

SI Lakhveer said the police were verifying the villagers’ allegations about spirit being supplied in Namol.

SSP Lamba, however, said, “Nothing related to spurious liquor has come to the fore so far. However, we are conducting a detailed probe from all angles.”