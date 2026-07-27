Three Panchkula bizmen get extortion calls, provided security

Nearly two months after the firing at Panchkula nightclub owner Rattan Lubana, alleged to have been orchestrated by the Rohit Godara-Goldy Dhillon gang, three businessmen have recently received threat calls demanding money, prompting Panchkula police to enhance their security, officials said.

Businessmen received threatening calls and audio messages from unknown international numbers. To counter such attempts, police have installed the Abhedya app on the victims’ mobile phones. (HT File)

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Among the affected businessmen are a nightclub operator, a liquor contractor and a commission agent. A senior police officer said a partner in Swiss Lounge received a threatening call last week. The caller allegedly warned him to “fall in line” or face the same fate as his partner Rattan Lubana, who was critically injured in the June 4 firing incident. Officials, wishing not to be named, said the caller allegedly demanded an extortion amount of ₹5 crore and warned of dire consequences if the demand was ignored.

In another incident, a Panchkula-based liquor contractor received a similar extortion call around three weeks ago. A commission agent, who resides in Panchkula but runs his business in Jind, received threats from members of the Randeep Malik gang nearly two weeks ago. Following an assessment of the threat perception, the police have deployed two armed security personnel for each of the three businessmen in round-the-clock shifts. Patrolling has also been intensified in sensitive areas, particularly around commercial establishments and nightlife hubs.

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{{^usCountry}} Businessmen received threatening calls and audio messages from unknown international numbers. To counter such attempts, police have installed the Abhedya app on the victims’ mobile phones. The application blocks calls and audio messages originating from unknown foreign numbers, a method commonly used by gangsters operating from abroad. A senior police officer said several businessmen who have received threats already possess licensed firearms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Businessmen received threatening calls and audio messages from unknown international numbers. To counter such attempts, police have installed the Abhedya app on the victims’ mobile phones. The application blocks calls and audio messages originating from unknown foreign numbers, a method commonly used by gangsters operating from abroad. A senior police officer said several businessmen who have received threats already possess licensed firearms. {{/usCountry}}

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Police had earlier provided security to nearly half a dozen businessmen, including Rattan Lubana, his family members, nightclub owners and liquor contractors, following a series of extortion threats.

Meanwhile, investigators are likely to bring gangster Shakeel Ansari from Rajasthan on a production warrant in the first week of August. Police plan to question him regarding the recce of the target and the procurement of weapons allegedly used in the June 4 attack on Lubana.

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The special investigation team (SIT) continues to probe the firing case and its alleged links to organised crime networks operating across states.